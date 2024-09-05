Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,374,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,952,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 128,720 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 1,084,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,927. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

