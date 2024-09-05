Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.77. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 25.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after acquiring an additional 342,201 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

