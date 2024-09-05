indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 3.0 %

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $8.69.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

