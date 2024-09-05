Indivior’s (INDV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.72) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price.

Indivior Stock Performance

INDV opened at GBX 940 ($12.36) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 966.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,314.49. Indivior has a 52-week low of GBX 653 ($8.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,877.20 ($24.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,189.87, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Indivior alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jo Le Couilliard bought 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,989.40 ($19,709.93). 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.