InPlay Oil Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
Shares of IPO stock remained flat at C$2.13 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,719. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.
