Insider Buying: Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) Insider Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Bednall acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$11,275.00 ($7,670.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream gas and oil exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons in Australia. The company produces offshore gas liquids from the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria; and Casino, Henry, Netherby gas fields in the Otway Basin, Victoria, as well as onshore oil production and exploration in the Cooper Basin, South Australia.

