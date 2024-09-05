Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $244,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $247,950.00.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

