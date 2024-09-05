Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells 29,767 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $118,174.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,398.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MaxCyte Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 181,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,472. The company has a market cap of $415.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.42. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxCyte Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $26,531,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,602 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $6,704,000. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,881,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 490,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

