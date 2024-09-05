Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells 29,767 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $118,174.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,398.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MaxCyte Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 181,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,472. The company has a market cap of $415.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.42. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
