International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $204.66 and last traded at $202.35. 1,019,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,224,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

