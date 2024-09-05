Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $535,327.86 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Sandeep Aujla sold 32 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.55, for a total value of $19,921.60.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTU opened at $623.10 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.79.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

