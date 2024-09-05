Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $623.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $639.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,308 shares of company stock worth $67,651,926. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.