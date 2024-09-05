Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 6,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Inventronics Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.95 million for the quarter. Inventronics had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 2.64%.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

