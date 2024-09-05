Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.63

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 8393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,370 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,228,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 896,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 767,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

