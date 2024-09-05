Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.63

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 8393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
