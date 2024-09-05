Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OIA opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
