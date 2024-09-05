Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $757.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

