Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 357,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 463,732 shares.The stock last traded at $50.15 and had previously closed at $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,444,000 after buying an additional 1,217,217 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after buying an additional 139,552 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 738,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,818,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 627,233 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

