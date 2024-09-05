Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
NYSE:IIM opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.
