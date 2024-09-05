Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IREN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

