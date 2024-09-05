iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 735,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,470. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

