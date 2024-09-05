iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.24

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.24 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 100058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

