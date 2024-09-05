iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 12.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $120,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155,828 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

