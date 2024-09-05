iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,394. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.