iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.87. 3,182,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,999,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

