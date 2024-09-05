iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.80

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 19786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
