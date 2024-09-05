iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.80

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 19786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,650.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,184 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,177,000. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 211.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 288.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

