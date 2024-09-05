iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.85

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.85 and last traded at $95.82, with a volume of 15012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

