iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.85

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.85 and last traded at $95.82, with a volume of 15012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
