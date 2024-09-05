iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 40,365 shares.The stock last traded at $120.62 and had previously closed at $124.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a market cap of $873.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.