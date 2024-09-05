iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.39. 332,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,553,356. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

