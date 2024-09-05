iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.