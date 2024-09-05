iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.11

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 1405824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

