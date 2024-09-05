iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 747,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 495,123 shares.The stock last traded at $38.98 and had previously closed at $39.22.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 184,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 120,016 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.