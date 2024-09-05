iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,092,000 after buying an additional 265,620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,627,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,222,000 after purchasing an additional 149,162 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $39.92. 142,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,463. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

