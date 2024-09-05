iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.72. 713,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average of $166.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

