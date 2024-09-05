iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.71

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.71 and last traded at $106.23, with a volume of 155869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 134.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,785,000 after buying an additional 480,177 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

