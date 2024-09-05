iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $356.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,192. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.