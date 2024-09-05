iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $212.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

