iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.59

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 20488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.