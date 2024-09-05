iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 12,052.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $207.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

