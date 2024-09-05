iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Raised by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 3.1% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

OEF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.99. 148,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,619. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.98 and its 200 day moving average is $254.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

