iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Cut by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $193.24. The company had a trading volume of 221,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,742. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

