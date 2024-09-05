iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 188,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 91,607 shares.The stock last traded at $124.93 and had previously closed at $125.63.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAI. Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,839,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

