iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Position Lessened by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.