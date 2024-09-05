iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.37

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.37 and last traded at $98.37, with a volume of 1160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

