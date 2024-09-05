Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15. Itron has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Itron by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth $2,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

