Jayshree Ullal Sells 832 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.23, for a total value of $280,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,563.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84.

On Monday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,582. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.18. The firm has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

