Jerry J. Baack Sells 11,500 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares in the company, valued at $17,383,473.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

