Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,386,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,521,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.