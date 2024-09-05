John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 24552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 223,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

