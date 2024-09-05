John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 24552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
