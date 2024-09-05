John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 14,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 17,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.
John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $264.94 million, a P/E ratio of 84.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Marshall Bancorp
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.
