John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.58

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 10.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

