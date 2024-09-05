Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 25,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,751,338.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Loews Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE L traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.90. 762,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

L has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $875,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Loews by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 295,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

